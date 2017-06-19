Amazon Tests Service For Shoppers To Try On Clothes Before Purchase
Amazon Tests Service For Shoppers To Try On Clothes Before Purch - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The online shopping giant is testing a new service for Prime members that allows them to try on the latest styles before they buy at no upfront charge, CBS Miami reports. The shipments arrive in a re-sealable box with a pre-paid label for returns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dark.
|17 hr
|MsNemo
|2
|Dark connect
|18 hr
|MsNemo
|1
|Black gangs
|21 hr
|The Green Watch Dog
|3
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Mon
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Jun 14
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC