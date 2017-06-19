Amazon Tests Service For Shoppers To ...

Amazon Tests Service For Shoppers To Try On Clothes Before Purchase

Amazon Tests Service For Shoppers To Try On Clothes Before Purch - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports The online shopping giant is testing a new service for Prime members that allows them to try on the latest styles before they buy at no upfront charge, CBS Miami reports. The shipments arrive in a re-sealable box with a pre-paid label for returns.

