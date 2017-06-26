Allied Arts to host 'thank you' street party
Allied Arts will host a street party 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in Automobile Alley Downtown, to celebrate winning the national Brackets for Good fundraising championship in April. The event will feature food trucks, a live performance by America's Got Talent contestant Darci Lynne Farmer, photo ops with Rumble and a surprise announcement.
