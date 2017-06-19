Allied Arts in central Oklahoma exceeds fundraising goal
Allied Arts has raised more than $3 million to support the arts in central Oklahoma for the 2017 fiscal year ending June 30. As a United Arts Fund, Allied Arts helps to fund numerous Oklahoma nonprofit organizations such as Science Museum Oklahoma, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, and Lyric Theater of Oklahoma. The Allied Arts 2017 fundraising campaign was chaired by Ann-Clore and Walt Duncan and Camilla and David Ostrowe, with Jeanette and Rand Elliott serving as honorary chairs.
