After Resignations, Special Elections...

After Resignations, Special Elections Could Costs Taxpayers Thousands

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

After the resignation of another Republican lawmaker on Tuesday, the total number of special elections that have been or will be set by Governor Mary Fallin has hit a total of seven. A number that could have a serious cost on Oklahoma taxpayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 20 hr Jamie Dundee 13
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Wed TRUTH WINS OUT 9
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) Tue Boot 5
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet Mon D C Burns White 2
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? Mon Creeps 15
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Jun 5 okimar 38
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Jun 4 Jamie Dundee 3
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Oklahoma County was issued at June 07 at 1:34PM CDT

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC