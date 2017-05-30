A Look Back at Broadway Extension
For the first time in my memory, motorists are being kept off of Broadway Extension for an extended period of time as one of the last and oldest sections of the corridor is torn up to make way a wider, modern highway. Driving along Broadway Extension still allows for a glimpse here and there of what it once was - a rural two lane street connecting the state's capital city with a small farming suburb several miles north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|May 29
|notsweets
|7
|Harrah Middle School Students Taken To Hospital... (Feb '11)
|May 29
|87ttyum
|8
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|May 28
|Fugee81
|4
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|May 28
|Washington Post
|3
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 24
|rationalchaos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC