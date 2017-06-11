70-year-old kidnapping, assault victim in Pontotoc County dies
Sheriff John Christian told KXII Brenda Carter subsided to injuries Wednesday at a rehab center, unable to recover since January. Kalup Born, 18, is accused of having kidnapped Carter from her home in Ada at knife-point as well as crashing her vehicle into a creek and leaving her there to die.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Sat
|William McCreary
|10
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Jun 9
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Jun 9
|bomac
|43
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Jun 8
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jun 7
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Boot
|5
