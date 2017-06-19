$50M Streetcar Project Under Way in Oklahoma City

Civic leaders broke ground on the MAPS 3 Oklahoma City Streetcar track line in February, starting work on the metro's first streetcar system in generations and launching a new era in local public transit. "The MAPS 3 OKC Streetcar is one of the most ambitious projects in Oklahoma City's history, and it will forever transform the way we live, shop, work, play, eat and get around downtown and the surrounding districts," said Mayor Mick Cornett.

