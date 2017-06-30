3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Woods County
The earthquake's epicenter was located 5 miles southwest of Waynoka, 14 miles southwest of Avard, 16 miles northeast of Mooreland, and 107 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
