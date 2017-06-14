22-year-old accused in two Oklahoma m...

22-year-old accused in two Oklahoma murders finally captured

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

In July 2016, authorities were involved in a nearly 10-hour standoff in northwest Oklahoma City that ended with a murder suspect, William Proctor, nowhere to be found. When officers went to the house to make an arrest, noises could be heard inside the home, but no one answered the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet 2 hr Jamie Dundee 3
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI 2 hr Jamie Dundee 4
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) 7 hr KnockleHeadPanHead 126
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Jun 10 William McCreary 10
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
Black gangs Jun 9 bomac 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Jun 9 bomac 43
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,285 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC