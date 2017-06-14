22-year-old accused in two Oklahoma murders finally captured
In July 2016, authorities were involved in a nearly 10-hour standoff in northwest Oklahoma City that ended with a murder suspect, William Proctor, nowhere to be found. When officers went to the house to make an arrest, noises could be heard inside the home, but no one answered the door.
