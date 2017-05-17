"You just don't ever know," Downed power lines in Oklahoma City bring businesses to a halt
Police said S.W. 29th would be closed most of the day Wednesday between Council and MacArthur due to the downed power lines. "The whole line down there on the south side of 29th, the wind blew that big line down there on the street," said Johnny Pettigrew with HEI Heavy Hauling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|1 hr
|Someone
|16
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|6 hr
|luvemrleavem
|3
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|6 hr
|USA lady
|18
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|7 hr
|innagodda
|2
|Downed power lines cause road closure in southw...
|8 hr
|htowoh
|1
|Residents living in far southwest Oklahoma City...
|8 hr
|htowoh
|1
|Unsuccessful civil cases could cost thousands m...
|Mon
|ddot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC