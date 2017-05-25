Window Shopping: Oklahoma retail briefs for Thursday

This one, at 1025 W Interstate 35 Frontage Road, is the second that franchise owner Greg Harjo is opening in the city. The restaurant, Chick-fil-A's 21st in the Oklahoma City area, is adding 75 new jobs to the city's economy, and will celebrate its opening by providing free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 eligible adults.

