What to do in Oklahoma on May 5, 2017: Check out the Paseo Arts District's First Friday Gallery Walk
Image provided Check out the new art exhibitions and other festivities during the First Friday Gallery Walk from 6 to 10 tonight in the Paseo Arts District. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer specially themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of entertainment opportunities - all within walking distance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ...
|35 min
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep...
|11 hr
|needamorontotellm...
|1
|Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett...
|18 hr
|Hi there Robot
|2
|City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o...
|Thu
|kritikal
|1
|Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r...
|Thu
|kritikal
|1
|Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Dr no way
|109
|Comments solicited about I-35 corridor from Nor...
|Wed
|mynickelsworth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC