What to do in Oklahoma on May 5, 2017...

What to do in Oklahoma on May 5, 2017: Check out the Paseo Arts District's First Friday Gallery Walk

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Image provided Check out the new art exhibitions and other festivities during the First Friday Gallery Walk from 6 to 10 tonight in the Paseo Arts District. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer specially themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of entertainment opportunities - all within walking distance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ... 35 min One Womyn Riot 2
News Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep... 11 hr needamorontotellm... 1
News Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett... 18 hr Hi there Robot 2
News City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o... Thu kritikal 1
News Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r... Thu kritikal 1
Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12) Wed Dr no way 109
News Comments solicited about I-35 corridor from Nor... Wed mynickelsworth 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,788,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC