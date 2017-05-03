What to do in Oklahoma on May 3, 2017...

What to do in Oklahoma on May 3, 2017: Hear X and Skating Polly at the Diamond Ballroom

Seminal punk band X is bringing its 40th anniversary tour to Oklahoma City for a show tonight at the Diamond Ballroom. Photo provided As previously reported, Skating Polly released last week a new EP titled "New Trick," featuring Nina Gordon and Louise Post from Veruca Salt, via El Camino Records.

