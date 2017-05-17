What to do in Oklahoma on May 17, 201...

What to do in Oklahoma on May 17, 2017: See art by Beth Hammack, Andy ...

JRB Art at The Elms, 2810 N Walker Ave., is featuring work by Beth Hammack and Andy Mattern this month in two solo exhibitions. Showing concurrently will be "Sky," a group landscape show with Karl Brenner, Robert Schneider and Janis Krendick.

