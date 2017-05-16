What to do in Oklahoma on May 16, 2017: Hear Arlo Guthrie at Oklahoma City's Hudson Performance Hall

Acclaimed folk singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie will bring his "Running Down the Road Tour" to Oklahoma City for a show tonight at Hudson Performance Hall, 2820 N May Ave. From left are Abe Guthrie on keyboards; Terry A La Berry on drums; Arlo Guthrie on guitar and vocals; Carol Ide on vocals; and Steve Ide on guitar. Photo provided Acclaimed folk singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie will bring his "Running Down the Road Tour" to Oklahoma City for a show at 8 tonight at Hudson Performance Hall, 2820 N May Ave. Brandy McDonnell, also known by her initials BAM, writes stories and reviews on movies, music, the arts and other aspects of entertainment.

