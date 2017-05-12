What to do in Oklahoma on May 12, 2017: See Perpetual Motion Dance's...

Perpetual Motion Dance is performing "Quinze," the company's 15th anniversary concert at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center. Poster image provided Perpetual Motion Dance is performing "Quinze," the company's 15th anniversary concert, at 8 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, 3000 General Pershing Blvd at State Fair Park.

