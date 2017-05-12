What to do in Oklahoma on May 12, 201...

What to do in Oklahoma on May 12, 2017: See Perpetual Motion Dance's...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Perpetual Motion Dance is performing "Quinze," the company's 15th anniversary concert at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center. Poster image provided Perpetual Motion Dance is performing "Quinze," the company's 15th anniversary concert, at 8 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, 3000 General Pershing Blvd at State Fair Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People with low iqs 1 hr We know her 7
News Oklahoma City man arrested for rape after alleg... 4 hr cyberstalked 1
Black gangs 5 hr Huezy 1
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 19 hr Anonymous 1
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... Thu guest 36
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? Thu Guest 16
News Family Of OKC Dog Mauling Victim Opens Up About... Thu negligence 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC