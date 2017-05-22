Wendell Goodman, husband and manager of Oklahoma music legend Wanda Jackson, died Sunday
Mayor Mick Cornett reads a proclamation with Wanda Jackson and her husband Wendell Goodman as the mayor proclaims March 24 Wanda Jackson Day in Oklahoma City during a city council meeting Tuesday, March 24, 2009. Wendell Dale Goodman, who married rockabilly and country and western singer Wanda Jackson, and was the man who inspired her biggest hit, "Right Or Wrong," died Sunday, according to reports.
