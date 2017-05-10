Visitor Climbs Into Zebra Enclosure At OKC Zoo "On A Dare"
The Oklahoma City Zoo said a 16-year-old male visitor intentionally climbed two barriers and entered the Grevy's zebra's habitat, "The safety and security of both our guests and animals is our priority. Our animal habitats are designed both to keep animals in and to keep the public out so situations such as this do not occur," said OKC Zoo Deputy Director Barry Downer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|50 min
|Guest
|35
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|1 hr
|Guest
|16
|Family Of OKC Dog Mauling Victim Opens Up About...
|3 hr
|negligence
|1
|People with low iqs
|16 hr
|Marine Mom
|4
|Woman Beaten, Robbed at Oklahoma City Restaurant (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|Bill smith
|35
|Fop Files Second Grievance Over Okc PD Staffing...
|Wed
|disturbed
|1
|DOC Investigating Disturbing Video From State P...
|Wed
|disturbed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC