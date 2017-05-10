Visitor Climbs Into Zebra Enclosure A...

Visitor Climbs Into Zebra Enclosure At OKC Zoo "On A Dare"

Yesterday

The Oklahoma City Zoo said a 16-year-old male visitor intentionally climbed two barriers and entered the Grevy's zebra's habitat, "The safety and security of both our guests and animals is our priority. Our animal habitats are designed both to keep animals in and to keep the public out so situations such as this do not occur," said OKC Zoo Deputy Director Barry Downer.

Oklahoma City, OK

