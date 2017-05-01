View Press Release
"Inoperable means we don't know how to take it out," said Dr. Michael Sughrue, Associate Professor, founding member, and current director of the Comprehensive Brain Tumor Center at OU Medicine. "For years we have been operating on the brain the way it looks, now we can operate on the way it really is."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|2 hr
|Itsme
|22
|US Labor Department urges residential construct...
|4 hr
|prevailinglifestyle
|2
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|Proud sooner
|11
|Oklahoma City man accused of child abuse after ...
|12 hr
|kingdomofools
|1
|Interviews, photos & video: 'The Lion King' mus...
|13 hr
|White chocolate
|2
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|Mon
|Sam
|4
|Gov. Mary Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Du...
|Mon
|Sam ten ton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC