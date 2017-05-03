Video of accident involving Edmond sc...

Video of accident involving Edmond school bus released

There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from 21 hrs ago, titled Video of accident involving Edmond school bus released. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Edmond Public Schools on Wednesday released video of a three-vehicle wreck involving an Edmond school bus that happened last week. The wreck happened about 3:55 p.m. April 26 near Memorial Road and Santa Fe Avenue.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
kritikal

Phoenix, AZ

#1 12 hrs ago
Typical Oklahoma driver. You'd hope the driver would be an illegal, but usually they aren't.
Too sad.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett... 11 min Hi there Robot 2
News City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o... 12 hr kritikal 1
Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12) 23 hr Dr no way 109
News Comments solicited about I-35 corridor from Nor... Wed mynickelsworth 1
Stupid people in Oklahoma! Wed John klang 3
News NW Okc Chase Ends With Power Pole Snapped In Half Wed litesout 2
News Oklahoma City sets storm debris pickup schedule Wed WarForOil 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC