VIDEO: Inmate Charged With Assault And Battery For Punching Detention Officer

VIDEO: Inmate Charged With Assault And Battery For Punching Dete - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Jail cameras are too far away to show the actual altercation, but we do see several detention officers rush to help after the sheriff's office said Younger punched a detention officer. "Inmate did strike the detention officer in the face, which caused a small cut underneath his eye and bloodied his nose," Deputy Justin Green said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.