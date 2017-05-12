Victim, suspect identified after figh...

Victim, suspect identified after fight in front yard of N.W. Oklahoma City home turns fatal

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Investigators believe Carbajal and Marqueon Boykins, 26, were fighting in the front yard of the home in the 400 block of N.W. 91st when the shooting occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People with low iqs 3 hr Marine Mom 6
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 13 hr Anonymous 1
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 20 hr guest 36
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 23 hr Guest 16
News Family Of OKC Dog Mauling Victim Opens Up About... Thu negligence 1
News Woman Beaten, Robbed at Oklahoma City Restaurant (Jan '09) Wed Bill smith 35
News Fop Files Second Grievance Over Okc PD Staffing... Wed disturbed 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pakistan
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC