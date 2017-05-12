Victim, suspect identified after fight in front yard of N.W. Oklahoma City home turns fatal
Investigators believe Carbajal and Marqueon Boykins, 26, were fighting in the front yard of the home in the 400 block of N.W. 91st when the shooting occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People with low iqs
|3 hr
|Marine Mom
|6
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|20 hr
|guest
|36
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|23 hr
|Guest
|16
|Family Of OKC Dog Mauling Victim Opens Up About...
|Thu
|negligence
|1
|Woman Beaten, Robbed at Oklahoma City Restaurant (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Bill smith
|35
|Fop Files Second Grievance Over Okc PD Staffing...
|Wed
|disturbed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC