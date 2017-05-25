Tulsa man arrested, accused of traffi...

Tulsa man arrested, accused of trafficking teenager

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Police found the girl in a motel off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City's south side. She was wearing a tight-fitting red dress, and she had bruising on the left side of her face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... Thu theyroll 1
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... Wed rationalchaos 3
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... Wed asiseeit 29
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI May 24 Jamie Dundee 2
News The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides May 24 againandagin 7
Oklihomi a State of Ignorance, Gotta Love It May 24 More Tax Cuts n P... 1
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... May 24 avgwhtrash 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC