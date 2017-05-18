Traffic Stop Leads To Chase, Fatal Cr...

Traffic Stop Leads To Chase, Fatal Crash In NW Okc

There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 15 hrs ago, titled Traffic Stop Leads To Chase, Fatal Crash In NW Okc. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

Oklahoma City police said one person is dead and three others are injured, after a chase and crash late Saturday night. According to police, an officer tried to perform a traffic stop on a SUV near NW 10th and Western around 11:30 p.m. The SUV failed to stop and a chase began.

smashhead

Phoenix, AZ

#1 13 hrs ago
The comments are symptomatic of how the police rely on the media to do their jobs for them by baiting via English/grammar hoping to snare the big 'un.

The citizens are tools for their disposal and will be cast away in order to receive grant monies from the federal govt.
