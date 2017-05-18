Thunderstorms possible in the Oklahom...

Thunderstorms possible in the Oklahoma City area Friday morning

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely mainly after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy with a high near 78. South wind 11 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

