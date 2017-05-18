Thunderstorms possible in the Oklahoma City area Friday morning
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely mainly after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy with a high near 78. South wind 11 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edmond Police ID Suspect Arrested IN Oak Tree S...
|1 hr
|biggerallthetime
|1
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|10 hr
|HAH
|15
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|10 hr
|Get a life
|23
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|Thu
|Tim Lee
|264
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Wed
|USA lady
|18
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Wed
|innagodda
|2
|Downed power lines cause road closure in southw...
|Wed
|htowoh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC