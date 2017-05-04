Thief Who Attacked NW Okc Woman, Stol...

Thief Who Attacked NW Okc Woman, Stole Her Purse Sought

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Police are asking for help identifying a man who attacked a woman and stole her purse in Northwest Oklahoma City. Officers said the victim was entering her apartment in the 4800 block of North Blackwelder Ave. on April 28 when she was attacked from behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 47 min USA lady 25
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 8 hr Yes yes 16
News Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ... 15 hr One Womyn Riot 2
News Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep... Thu needamorontotellm... 1
News Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett... Thu Hi there Robot 2
News City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o... Thu kritikal 1
News Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r... Thu kritikal 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,803,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC