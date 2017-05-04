Thief Who Attacked NW Okc Woman, Stole Her Purse Sought
Police are asking for help identifying a man who attacked a woman and stole her purse in Northwest Oklahoma City. Officers said the victim was entering her apartment in the 4800 block of North Blackwelder Ave. on April 28 when she was attacked from behind.
