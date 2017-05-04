Thief Caught On Camera Stealing High-...

Thief Caught On Camera Stealing High-End Grills From OKC Store

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A thief was caught on camera taking two high-end grills worth thousands of dollars from the American Propane store in northeast Oklahoma City. Late Wednesday night, the bold thief found a way to open a side gate to access the patio where a number of grills are on display, but he wasn't very cautious about covering his tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People with low iqs 13 hr Enter user name 3
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 14 hr Guest 19
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 16 hr Your crack pipe 30
News Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ... May 5 One Womyn Riot 2
News Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep... May 4 needamorontotellm... 1
News Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett... May 4 Hi there Robot 2
News City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o... May 4 kritikal 1
News Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09) Apr 16 okiloki 4,774
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC