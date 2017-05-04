Thief Caught On Camera Stealing High-End Grills From OKC Store
A thief was caught on camera taking two high-end grills worth thousands of dollars from the American Propane store in northeast Oklahoma City. Late Wednesday night, the bold thief found a way to open a side gate to access the patio where a number of grills are on display, but he wasn't very cautious about covering his tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People with low iqs
|13 hr
|Enter user name
|3
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|14 hr
|Guest
|19
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|16 hr
|Your crack pipe
|30
|Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ...
|May 5
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep...
|May 4
|needamorontotellm...
|1
|Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett...
|May 4
|Hi there Robot
|2
|City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o...
|May 4
|kritikal
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Apr 16
|okiloki
|4,774
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC