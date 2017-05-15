The xx marks the spot for Oklahoma City show
On the heels of its successful ongoing U.S. tour, London-based experimental pop band The xx will return stateside to play a limited run of select headline dates and festival appearances in autumn. The fall dates include shows at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas and Lollapalooza in Chicago, along with an Oct. 12 concert at Oklahoma City's Criterion, 500 E Sheridan Ave. in Bricktown.
