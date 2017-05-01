The Oklahoman journalists win Great P...

The Oklahoman journalists win Great Plains awards

The Tulsa Press Club announced Monday the winners of the 2017 Great Plains Journalism Awards. Adam Kemp of The Oklahoman won Great Plains Writer of the Year for his " Hunting Holtzclaw " series, which chronicled the story of Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, who was convicted of rape and other charges in December 2015.

Oklahoma City, OK

