The Oklahoman journalists win Great Plains awards
The Tulsa Press Club announced Monday the winners of the 2017 Great Plains Journalism Awards. Adam Kemp of The Oklahoman won Great Plains Writer of the Year for his " Hunting Holtzclaw " series, which chronicled the story of Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, who was convicted of rape and other charges in December 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Mary Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Du...
|17 min
|Sam ten ton
|2
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|1 hr
|Guest
|13
|Oklahoma City mother arrested after neighbors r...
|6 hr
|abuseuse
|1
|Franklin Girlfriend To Appear On Dr. Phil
|10 hr
|callincrap
|1
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|20 hr
|Guest
|3
|Ten Commandments bill halted in Oklahoma Senate
|Sun
|shaltnot
|1
|greg "racer" allen
|Sat
|just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC