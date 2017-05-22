The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
There are 5 comments on the NewsOK.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:
The man's plea reached an Oklahoma City dispatcher at 4:53 a.m. as dawn broke on the damp, cold morning of Dec. 6, 2014. Juliana Keeping is on the enterprise reporting team for The Oklahoman and NewsOK.com.
#1 9 hrs ago
You are barkin' up the wrong tree!
The deceased is a female with emotional issues. The "boyfriend" is normal and that is demonstrated by the fact he bought a 12 gauge shotgun and a bow and arrow so THEY could go hunting together. What man, especially a police officer, wouldn't find that normal in Okla?
He accused her of cheating? Of course, she's guilty cause he said so. He should know, he's a gun owner after all. Ready to defend the Republic at a moment's notice....'nuff said.
Typically when a tracking deice is placed to monitor females, the female is forced to hire a PI. She lived in the same house. No stalking would be noted because of such and they were not married which leads them to believe she has a mental illness or else they'd be married.
He she not lived with him, those strong gun owning males typically decapitate their prey and leave it on the property of the female victim. That and death threats still won't get the police to even make the slightest investigation. If fact, they help promote these type of activities and it would be senseless to shut them down.
Oklahoma is no place for women or children as they are no fun with guns and bow and arrows and If they don't like sports 24/7 it's even worse.
#2 8 hrs ago
The media has no hat in the ring to bring down stalking in Okla. In fact, they escalate it!
What with your Comic Con groups leaving their objects, the "hep the lil children" people terrorizing others into promoting their cause, and the storm chasers tyin' to hep ya out...you've turned stalking into a multi-million dollar project.
And, you aren't afraid the threaten family members across state lines nor approach them while visiting because you, the very astute Okie, are conducting studies.(basically, how long can we get by with our crime before one lone person ends it all.
What you want is some "expert" on TV jackin their genitals and jackin' their jaws about psychobabble so you can capitalize once more.
The key doesn't fit. Go look for a new serial killer subject! I've had my share of you sickazz bastards to last me a life time. If the crime doesn't include a bomb, they aren't interested.
You pull up in front of someone's home and whoop out a camera in order to see inside. You follow to work. You leave objects on people's property (not just mine) thinking you have some control over them and why do you do these things?You damage property and you threaten murder. You are stupid, lazy, and prefer the company of your own kind.
#3 6 hrs ago
Pull up that one case of the dead woman whose Bible ended up in the Goodwill. That is very telling of how you people roll.
And, that woman that gunned down one of your homegrown inbreeds in Blanchard within days of burying her elderly husband-classic Okie. They wait until you are under stress to strike as they depend upon their psychobabble. She married an old man because there isn't anything else out there .It takes them that long to grow up!
And, the dead corpse of a PI in the same area killed by a convict.?! Same area in which your sought after cold case serial killer telephone repairman was seen not long after a major catastrophe.
Are you starting to see a pattern or will it be dismissed when the finger also points back at you, too.
Do you really think that MWC cop now in prison for pawning police equipment killed a burglar in self-defense? If so, you need to raid some more mail boxes and brag about who you know to whatever Podunk will lend their ear to your sordid idiotic crap.
You won't qualify people looking at homes, and you're an expert in every field of construction...except when it involves your buddies.
#4 5 hrs ago
I like to think of the entire process (that's process used repeatedly for members of the military and those seeking to streamline the processes) as Munchausen by Podunky.
You make people sick so you can fix them!
#5 3 hrs ago
This is pretty insensitive considering a woman was murdered in cold blood. She has a family that is suffering, not to mention how much the family of the murderer is probably suffering as well. And, it's spelled 'psychobabble'. Pscho is pronounced show.
