The Latest: Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead

The Latest on the deadly tornadoes that moved from the South Plains of Texas to the Great Lakes : Authorities say the victim who died when a tornado destroyed a mobile home park in northwestern Wisconsin was a 46-year-old man. At least 25 other people were injured when a storm Tuesday leveled the Prairie Lake Estate Mobile Park near Chetek, Wisconsin, about 110 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

