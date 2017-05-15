The Latest: Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead
The Latest on the deadly tornadoes that moved from the South Plains of Texas to the Great Lakes : Authorities say the victim who died when a tornado destroyed a mobile home park in northwestern Wisconsin was a 46-year-old man. At least 25 other people were injured when a storm Tuesday leveled the Prairie Lake Estate Mobile Park near Chetek, Wisconsin, about 110 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|41 min
|Someone
|13
|Unsuccessful civil cases could cost thousands m...
|Mon
|ddot
|1
|H-I-S Paint Acquires Premium Coatings of Texas
|Mon
|broadbrush
|1
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Mon
|API
|1
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Sun
|LakeShow
|17
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Sun
|USA lady
|16
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC