Tense budget showdown roils Oklahoma Capitol

Democratic Minority Leader Scott Inman discusses a fuel tax increase bill during a press conference at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Wednesday May 3, 2017. Photo By Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman Oklahoma House leadership shelved a cigarette and motor fuel tax increase Wednesday after Democrats promised the bill wouldn't have enough votes to pass, triggering a stern response from Gov. Mary Fallin.

