Suspect In Wewoka Officer-Involved Shooting, Standoff Dies At Hospital

The suspect, who was involved in a standoff with law enforcement in Wewoka, died at an Oklahoma City hospital after being shot by an officer during the engagement. The suspect was holed up in a home near State Highway 56 and W. 6th St. in Wewoka.

