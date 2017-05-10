Suspect Connected To Deadly NW Okc Shooting Identified
Marqueon Boykins, 27, of Oklahoma City is currently in the Oklahoma County Jail, accused of the shooting. Investigators identified James Carbajal, 37, of Oklahoma City as the victim.
