Sunny, high near 88 degrees in Oklahoma City Monday

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny with a high near 84. South wind 14 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely mainly after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds with a low around 63. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.