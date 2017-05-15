Sunny, high near 88 degrees in Oklahoma City Monday
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny with a high near 84. South wind 14 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely mainly after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds with a low around 63. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|6 hr
|Who is she
|12
|H-I-S Paint Acquires Premium Coatings of Texas
|9 hr
|broadbrush
|1
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|10 hr
|API
|1
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|23 hr
|LakeShow
|17
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Sun
|USA lady
|16
|Founder of Midwest City, Oklahoma, across from ...
|Sun
|mudcity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC