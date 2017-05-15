Sunny, high near 88 degrees in Oklaho...

Sunny, high near 88 degrees in Oklahoma City Monday

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny with a high near 84. South wind 14 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely mainly after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds with a low around 63. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 6 hr Who is she 12
News H-I-S Paint Acquires Premium Coatings of Texas 9 hr broadbrush 1
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI 10 hr API 1
News Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10) 13 hr Sal-Nancys-daugher 84
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 23 hr LakeShow 17
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Sun USA lady 16
News Founder of Midwest City, Oklahoma, across from ... Sun mudcity 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC