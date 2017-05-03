Sunny, high near 70 with gusty winds ...

Sunny, high near 70 with gusty winds Thursday in Oklahoma City

1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Temperatures will be near 70 degrees Thursday in Oklahoma City with sunny skies and gusty winds, the National Weather Service reports. Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny with a high near 70. North, northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.

