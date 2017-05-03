Sunny, high near 70 with gusty winds Thursday in Oklahoma City
Temperatures will be near 70 degrees Thursday in Oklahoma City with sunny skies and gusty winds, the National Weather Service reports. Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny with a high near 70. North, northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett...
|50 min
|leterburn
|1
|City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o...
|7 hr
|kritikal
|1
|Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r...
|7 hr
|kritikal
|1
|Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12)
|18 hr
|Dr no way
|109
|Comments solicited about I-35 corridor from Nor...
|23 hr
|mynickelsworth
|1
|Stupid people in Oklahoma!
|Wed
|John klang
|3
|NW Okc Chase Ends With Power Pole Snapped In Half
|Wed
|litesout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC