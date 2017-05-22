Students' actions help thwart burglary

Stand Waite Elementary School fourth-graders Idiel Villa-Porras, left, Nayeli Fierro, and Brianna Fraire visit the 911 dispatch center Monday in Oklahoma City, as a reward for their assistance with thwarting a burglary that took place last week near SW 34th and Linn. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] OKLAHOMA CITY - Quick thinking on the part of some Stand Watie Elementary School fourth-graders helped foil a residential burglary they witnessed through a classroom window.

