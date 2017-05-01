Streetcar, politics: 4 takeaways from the weekly Oklahoma City civic news summary
The first of Oklahoma City's MAPS 3 streetcars is well on the way to completing the trip down the assembly line at Brookville Equipment Corp. in western Pennsylvania. Delays in assemblies related to brakes and propulsion have pushed back the expected delivery date for the first streetcar to Oct. 27, but that's still ahead of the December contract date.
