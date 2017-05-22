Steve Mason makes an effort to find the right tenants for Oklahoma City properties
When The New York Times Magazine did a photo shoot with Russell Westbrook earlier this year, they chose a once-forgotten retail strip at NW 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue that would have been unthinkable for such an important backdrop even a couple of years ago. But such is the magic of Steve Mason's vision and passion to bring life back to neglected urban gems.
