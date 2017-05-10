Stalemate on Oklahoma budget raises special session concerns
A stalemate in the Oklahoma Legislature over how to fill an $878 million hole in next year's state budget and the governor's vow to veto any budget that includes dramatic cuts to vital public services is making the possibility of a special budget-writing legislative session more likely. Republican and Democratic leaders say they are exchanging ideas on how to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue and balance the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and avoid catastrophic cuts to state agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|7 hr
|LakeShow
|17
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|9 hr
|USA lady
|16
|Founder of Midwest City, Oklahoma, across from ...
|17 hr
|mudcity
|1
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|20 hr
|shameful
|11
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Sat
|What is stopping you
|4
|Charges Filed In Kidnapping Of Edmond Couple
|Sat
|just me
|2
|Federal sports betting case ends with no prison...
|Sat
|The phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC