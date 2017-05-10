Stalemate on Oklahoma budget raises s...

Stalemate on Oklahoma budget raises special session concerns

A stalemate in the Oklahoma Legislature over how to fill an $878 million hole in next year's state budget and the governor's vow to veto any budget that includes dramatic cuts to vital public services is making the possibility of a special budget-writing legislative session more likely. Republican and Democratic leaders say they are exchanging ideas on how to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue and balance the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and avoid catastrophic cuts to state agencies.

