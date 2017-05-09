Second grievance filed against Oklahoma City Police by FOP over staffing concerns
In April, the Fraternal Order of Police filed a grievance after obtaining records that "revealed that patrol shifts in the Operations Bureau of the Department have functioned below minimum staffing on over thirty occasions from March 2nd through April 2, 2017." "The failure to maintain minimum staffing has occurred on almost every shift, if not all, at every Division.
