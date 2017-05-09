Russian doctors visit Oklahoma City surgery center
This week, the U.S Department of Commerce is bringing a group of foreigners to Oklahoma to take a closer look at an ambulatory surgery center that's been the focus of a lot of buzz in recent years. Surgery Center of Oklahoma claims to be driving down prices for medical care in Oklahoma because of an nontraditional business model.
