Prominent Oklahoma City downtown parking garage will include features from former bus station
The framework for a glass beacon at the corner of Sheridan and Walker Avenues can be seen on the corner of a garage being built as part of the 27-story BOK Park Plaza. [Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman] Steve Lackmeyer fielded questions from readers Friday during his weekly online OKC Central chat.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal sports betting case ends with no prison...
|2 hr
|The phart
|2
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|3 hr
|Who is she
|6
|How former GM Plant never became a pox on OKC
|14 hr
|heppinudders
|2
|Charges Filed In Kidnapping Of Edmond Couple
|19 hr
|acrossedline
|1
|Justice Roberts, Son of Oral roberts, STRUNG OU... (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|Bfree
|2
|People with low iqs
|22 hr
|We know her
|7
|Oklahoma City man arrested for rape after alleg...
|Fri
|cyberstalked
|1
