Program commonly called 'drunk tank' ...

Program commonly called 'drunk tank' to give some Tulsans an alternative to jail

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Ann Simank, executive director of OKC Metro Alliance, Inc., talking with Betsy Brunsteter, principal health care planner with Architectural Design Group, about the men's sleeping quarters in the Public Inebriate Alternative program at the new OKC Metro Alliance, Inc. facility, 1940 Linwood Boulevard, in Oklahoma City Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2011. Photo by Paul B. Southerland, The Oklahoman Sculpture by Stan Carroll titled "One" mounted at the front of the new OKC Metro Alliance, Inc. facility, 1940 Linwood Boulevard, where the Public Inebriate Alternative program is housed in Oklahoma City Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People with low iqs Sun Enter user name 3
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Sun Guest 19
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... Sun Your crack pipe 30
News Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ... May 5 One Womyn Riot 2
News Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep... May 4 needamorontotellm... 1
News Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett... May 4 Hi there Robot 2
News City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o... May 4 kritikal 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,533 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC