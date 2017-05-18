Possible Tornado Touches Down In Wagoner; Severe Storms Across Ne Ok

Possible Tornado Touches Down In Wagoner; Severe Storms Across N - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Storm tracker Darren Stephens reported power flashes and said the tornado potential on the east side of Highway 69 was high and sires were going off just before 11:00 p.m. Stephens said debris was flying on the road and signs were being knocked down. And winds were more than 100 miles an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.