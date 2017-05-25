Police seek help solving killing OKC's 25th killing of 2017
Earl Joseph Thompson, 44, was found wounded at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of NW 10. When officers arrived they found Thompson lying outdoors in a common area of the complex. He was taken to OU Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.
