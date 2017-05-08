Police: Neighbors attempt to stop thi...

Police: Neighbors attempt to stop thieves from breaking into Oklahoma City home

On May 7

On May 7, officers were called to the 1500 block of N. Independence Ave. after neighbors spotted two men breaking into a home. Neighbors told police that they saw two men kicking in at the back door of a nearby home.

