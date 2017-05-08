Police: Neighbors attempt to stop thieves from breaking into Oklahoma City home
On May 7, officers were called to the 1500 block of N. Independence Ave. after neighbors spotted two men breaking into a home. Neighbors told police that they saw two men kicking in at the back door of a nearby home.
Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
