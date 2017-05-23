Police find Nazi items, explosives du...

Police find Nazi items, explosives during murder probe

There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 17 hrs ago, titled Police find Nazi items, explosives during murder probe. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

Police officers found white supremacist propaganda, bomb-making materials and a framed photograph of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh at a Florida apartment where a teenager killed two roommates. Authorities say investigators found white supremacist propaganda, bomb-making materials and a framed photograph of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh at a Florida apartment where a teenager killed two roommates who once shared his neo-Nazi beliefs before he converted to Islam.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
fedcrap

Phoenix, AZ

#1 9 hrs ago
Of course any partying Storm Trooper from Fla. would carry a framed photo of Timothy McVeigh-that's how they party and get down. Then they go all south, tin-foil, and the next thing you know there's a plume of smoke rising from the Noreastern States.

Pardyhardy...that's what their parents pay for.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... 25 min threesmorecommon 1
News School apologizes for quoting Adolf Hitler righ... 12 hr bartletts 1
News The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides Mon sensitized 6
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... May 21 As I see it 25
News Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods May 21 safetyhat 1
News Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses... May 21 mobbed 1
News Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project A... May 20 trafficcontrol 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC