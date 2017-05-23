Police find Nazi items, explosives during murder probe
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 17 hrs ago, titled Police find Nazi items, explosives during murder probe. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
Police officers found white supremacist propaganda, bomb-making materials and a framed photograph of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh at a Florida apartment where a teenager killed two roommates. Authorities say investigators found white supremacist propaganda, bomb-making materials and a framed photograph of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh at a Florida apartment where a teenager killed two roommates who once shared his neo-Nazi beliefs before he converted to Islam.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Of course any partying Storm Trooper from Fla. would carry a framed photo of Timothy McVeigh-that's how they party and get down. Then they go all south, tin-foil, and the next thing you know there's a plume of smoke rising from the Noreastern States.
Pardyhardy...that's what their parents pay for.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|25 min
|threesmorecommon
|1
|School apologizes for quoting Adolf Hitler righ...
|12 hr
|bartletts
|1
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|Mon
|sensitized
|6
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|May 21
|As I see it
|25
|Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods
|May 21
|safetyhat
|1
|Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses...
|May 21
|mobbed
|1
|Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project A...
|May 20
|trafficcontrol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC