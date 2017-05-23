There are on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 17 hrs ago, titled Police find Nazi items, explosives during murder probe. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

Police officers found white supremacist propaganda, bomb-making materials and a framed photograph of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh at a Florida apartment where a teenager killed two roommates. Authorities say investigators found white supremacist propaganda, bomb-making materials and a framed photograph of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh at a Florida apartment where a teenager killed two roommates who once shared his neo-Nazi beliefs before he converted to Islam.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.