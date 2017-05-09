Paul McCartney coming to Oklahoma City
For the first time since 2002, Paul McCartney is planning to stop in Oklahoma City for his One On One Tour. The show, which opened with Paul's first performance of "A Hard Day's Night" since The Beatles last played it 1965, drew instant and unanimous raves from near and far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People with low iqs
|Sun
|Enter user name
|3
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Sun
|Guest
|19
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|Sun
|Your crack pipe
|30
|Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ...
|May 5
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep...
|May 4
|needamorontotellm...
|1
|Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett...
|May 4
|Hi there Robot
|2
|City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o...
|May 4
|kritikal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC