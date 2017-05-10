Owner of dogs that mauled woman to death in April charged with manslaughter
The owner of two dogs that mauled an 82-year-old woman to death in April was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter. Antwon Demetris Burks, 31, is accused of keeping "mischievous dogs" that he allowed to run at large, which led to the dogs "inflicting mortal wounds" as they attacked Cecille Short on April 6, according to a court affidavit.
